Achieve Center to host open house for new specialized childcare program in Wausau

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new Treatment Focused Childcare Center in Wausau will host an open house on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The program is said to be the first of its kind in the state and just one of a few in the county. It will offer child care for children ages 20 months to 4 years with disabilities.

For parents with kids that have disabilities, finding a childcare center that provides treatment and therapy is a tall task. Now the Achieve Center in Wausau is serving that need. From 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 11, families can tour the facility and meet the staff. It is located at 520 N. 28th Avenue in Wausau.

“Parents can confidently entrust their children’s care to the Achieve Center’s Treatment Focused Childcare program knowing their children are developing and flourishing in an environment sensitive to their needs in the capable hands of a dedicated experienced professional staff,” said Executive Director of the Achieve CenterCarol Wesley.

The Achieve Center was established in 2007 as a non-profit pediatric developmental clinic specializing in the assessment, treatment, and support services for children and their families with neurodevelopmental disorders, chronic health issues, and physical challenges. Children will receive the treatments they need from licensed clinicians with specific goals determined to meet their needs.

The Treatment Focused Childcare program provides:

● Speech and language therapy

● Physical therapy

● Occupational therapy

● Behavioral therapy

● Feeding therapy

● On-site nurse

● Licensed special education early childhood teacher

● Childcare teachers and therapy assistants

The center will have room for 30 kids. The space will have three large classrooms, a gym, therapy rooms, and even an all-season play porch.

