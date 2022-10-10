News and First Alert Weather App
7th annual Red, White, and Blue 5k supports Never Forgotten Honor Flight

Around 1,500 runners and veterans combined took part of the charitable event.
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Hosted by Badger State Games Wisconsin and held outside Dale’s Weston Lanes, the 7th annual Red, White, and Blue 5k is not only a friendly race amongst runners and veterans but a pancake breakfast too.

Regardless of whether you ran or just ate breakfast, the event was a way to bring people together for a good cause: the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

“It’s a feel-good. It’s heart-warming, it’s to know that you’re giving back to them that they gave so much to us and stuff,” said Nick Ockwig the director of Badger State Games, “it’s a lot of fun, I enjoy sitting down with a cup of coffee and talking to the veterans about what branch of the military they’re in and when they served, and talking to them about the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.”

Around 1,500 runners and veterans took part in the charitable event.

