News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

‘Pow Wow’ celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day, strives to create cultural awareness

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After three long years, the Central Wisconsin Indigenous Peoples’ Day Committee held its first pow-wow event since 2019.

Unifying people once again to celebrate indigenous culture in Wausau.

“We’re just having a great time here just getting together again, so it’s very, very good for the community,” said Bruce LaMere, President of Central Wisconsin Indigenous Peoples’ Day Committee.

11 different tribes from across the state came together this afternoon in Marathon Park.

The event consisted of various dances, music, and spectacular representation.

“As you can hear, the drum beat is the heart, so you can feel that quite a bit,” said LaMere, “and we’re all dancing in a circle today, we really like that. It represents the seasons, the four seasons, so we really enjoy that.”

Through all of the eye-catching visuals and unique sounds, the primary goal of the event is to educate and provide awareness of different cultures.

“We’re trying to bring cultural awareness to the central Wisconsin area, to the Wausau area,” said LaMere, “We’re having a lot of people come here and families. And also we have a lot of the different tribes coming in.”

With nearly a dozen tribes unifying together for the public, being back at this year’s Pow Wow provides a reunion for everyone.

“Our families have grown up in this area, many of us went to school in this area,” said LaMere, “we are part of the community and we like it.”

Given that the organization was formed in 2019, it has only been growing ever since.

This certainly showed given the large turn-out on Saturday afternoon.

“As we found out today, it’s quite crowded, so that’s good,” said LaMere, “we really like that.”

If you would like to experience the event yourself, day two of the pow-wow celebration continues on Sunday at Marathon Park starting at 1 pm.

The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County Drug investigation
Several facing charges in Wood County drug bust
Morgan Torrens
Wausau teen last seen on Sept. 19, authorities seek public tips
Adam Krause, age 58 now missing 1 week
Langlade County Sheriff’s Department searching for man last seen 1 week ago in Pearson
Giants vs Packers
Packers-Giants game to air on NFL network
Paul and Lori Brennan
David Steinmetz identified as suspect in Little Suamico double murder

Latest News

‘Pow Wow’ celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day, strives to create cultural awareness
‘Pow Wow’ celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day, strives to create cultural awareness
A roller coaster ride of readings in the next several days.
First Alert Weather: Warming up in the next few days
Less windy on Sunday! Sun along with some clouds and seasonably mild. Warmer through Tuesday...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
Johnson and Barnes clashed on several issues, including abortion and social security.
Johnson, Barnes meet in U.S. Senate debate
Over 1,200 pumpkins were available for giveaway to thoe who donated a non-perishable food item...
Annual Harvest Fest returns to 400 Block