Packers lead the Giants at halftime in London

LONDON- (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers are playing a game in London for the first time ever. Currently, at the half, they lead the New York Giants.

The Packers opened their 2:30 local time game with a scoring drive. Aaron Rodgers found Randall Cobb on a big 35-yard gain to highlight the drive, capped off by a 45-yard Mason Crosby field goal.

Later in the quarter, the Packers would piece together another nice drive. Rodgers hooked up with Romeo Doubs for 34 yards before a big pass interference penalty put the ball inside the five. From there, Rodgers threw a screen to Allen Lazard to score, putting Green Bay up 10-0. Graham Gano connected on a 48-yard field goal just before the end of the quarter to make it 10-3.

Into the second quarter, the Packers’ offense kept humming along. Green Bay would methodically waltz down the field in 13 plays, including eight completions by Rodgers. The final one of those completions found Mercedes Lewis in the end zone, his first reception of the year, giving Green Bay a 17-3 lead.

The Giants’ rebuttal was strong, however. Running back Saquon Barkley exploded for a 40-yard run, giving New York good field position. They capitalized on that, eventually scoring on a double-reverse as Daniel Bellinger plunged in for six.

However, the Packers took advantage of what clock the Giants left them. With just under two minutes to go in the half and all their timeouts, Rodgers and the Pack strolled down the field to get into field goal range for Mason Crosby, who drained a 48-yarder to go into halftime up 20-10.

Rodgers finished the half 18-24 for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Randall Cobb had a huge first half, reeling in five catches for 78 yards.

