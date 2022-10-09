First Alert Weather: Riding the roller coaster of temperatures

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A moonlit sky tonight and a bit chilly. Lows in the mid 30s north to around 40 in Central Wisconsin.

Monday is a pleasant start to the work week with a good deal of sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Breezy and warm on Tuesday with sun giving way to increasing clouds later in the day. This is going to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 70s.

A strong cold front will head our way later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Showers with a chance of storms as the front pushes through. Storms are not expected to be strong or severe, but downpours, lightning, and brief gusty winds are possible. The wet weather should taper Wednesday morning, but remaining mostly cloudy. There will be a continued chance of scattered showers in the afternoon. Morning highs Wednesday are in the low 60s, falling back through the 50s and into the 40s north during the afternoon.

Much cooler for late week with brisk winds again on Thursday. Mostly cloudy with scattered rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Friday has a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 50s. Mostly cloudy on Saturday, with a chance of showers. High in the mid 50s. A bit cooler next Sunday, October 16th with a brisk wind and some showers possible. Highs in the low 50s.

