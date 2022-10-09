News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Riding the roller coaster of temperatures

Beautiful weather to start the work week on Monday. A cold front ushers in the risk of showers & storms, then cooler conditions mid-week.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A moonlit sky tonight and a bit chilly. Lows in the mid 30s north to around 40 in Central Wisconsin.

Peak conditions are now found in the northern half of the state, while nearing peak levels in...
Peak conditions are now found in the northern half of the state, while nearing peak levels in Central Wisconsin.(WSAW)
Moonlit sky and cool overnight into Monday morning.
Moonlit sky and cool overnight into Monday morning.(WSAW)

Monday is a pleasant start to the work week with a good deal of sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Breezy and warm on Tuesday with sun giving way to increasing clouds later in the day. This is going to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 70s.

Good day to do some raking on Monday, breezy Tuesday but dry. Wet and breezy Wednesday.
Good day to do some raking on Monday, breezy Tuesday but dry. Wet and breezy Wednesday.(WSAW)

A strong cold front will head our way later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Showers with a chance of storms as the front pushes through. Storms are not expected to be strong or severe, but downpours, lightning, and brief gusty winds are possible. The wet weather should taper Wednesday morning, but remaining mostly cloudy. There will be a continued chance of scattered showers in the afternoon. Morning highs Wednesday are in the low 60s, falling back through the 50s and into the 40s north during the afternoon.

Showers and a chance of storms after midnight locally Wednesday morning.
Showers and a chance of storms after midnight locally Wednesday morning.(WSAW)
Showers and a chance of storms early Wednesday morning.
Showers and a chance of storms early Wednesday morning.(WSAW)

Much cooler for late week with brisk winds again on Thursday. Mostly cloudy with scattered rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Friday has a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 50s. Mostly cloudy on Saturday, with a chance of showers. High in the mid 50s. A bit cooler next Sunday, October 16th with a brisk wind and some showers possible. Highs in the low 50s.

Warm early in the week, then cooling down for the second half of the week.
Warm early in the week, then cooling down for the second half of the week.(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Torrens
Wausau teen last seen on Sept. 19, authorities seek public tips
Giants vs Packers
Packers-Giants game to air on NFL network
Wood County Drug investigation
Several facing charges in Wood County drug bust
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Mosinee football celebrates a win over Medford.
Hilight Zone Week 8: Mosinee captures GNC crown in Game of the Week

Latest News

Sun mixed with clouds and seasonable. Warmer for Monday & Tuesday, then a cold front ushers in...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Morning Forecast
A roller coaster ride of readings in the next several days.
First Alert Weather: Warming up in the next few days
Less windy on Sunday! Sun along with some clouds and seasonably mild. Warmer through Tuesday...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
Sunshine & breezy Saturday, sun with clouds Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Breezy and warmer this weekend