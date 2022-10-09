News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Going from mild to warm then chilly in the week ahead

Sun & clouds on Sunday with seasonable temps. Temps rising through Tuesday, with a cold front leading to big changes later in the week.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It is Game Day Sunday as the Packers play on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean against the Giants. The weather on Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as a cold front will be dropping southeast through the region. There is a slight chance of a shower, but most locations will likely stay dry. Not as breezy with highs on Sunday in the mid 50s to around 60.

Peak conditions in the north, closing in on peak colors in Central Wisconsin.
Sun mixed with clouds and seasonably mild.
A moonlit sky tonight and a bit chilly. Lows in the mid 30s north to around 40 in Central Wisconsin. Monday is a pleasant start to the work week with a good deal of sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Breezy and warm on Tuesday with sun giving way to increasing clouds later in the day. This is going to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 70s.

A strong cold front will head our way later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Showers with a chance of storms as the front pushes through. Storms are not expected to be strong or severe, but downpours, lightning, and brief gusty winds are possible. The wet weather should taper during the morning on Wednesday, but remaining mostly cloudy. There will be a continued chance of scattered showers in the afternoon. Morning highs Wednesday in the low 60s, falling back through the 50s and into the 40s north during the afternoon.

A cold front will bring in showers, maybe some storms, and cooler air.
Showers and turning cooler later on Wednesday.
Much cooler for late week with brisk winds again on Thursday. Mostly cloudy with scattered rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Friday considerable cloudiness with a chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Mostly cloudy on Saturday, a chance of showers. High in the low 50s. Cooling down next Sunday, October 16th with a brisk wind and some breaks of sun. Highs only in the low 40s.

Warm early in the week, then cooler as the week goes on.
