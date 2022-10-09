News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Annual Harvest Fest returns to 400 Block

Over 1,200 pumpkins were available for giveaway to thoe who donated a non-perishable food item...
Over 1,200 pumpkins were available for giveaway to thoe who donated a non-perishable food item to Peyton's Promise(WSAW)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Running each year for over a decade, the annual Harvest Fest returned to the 400 Block on Saturday morning.

The event had several attractions, including a petting zoo, bean bag races, vendors, and more. The biggest attraction was the pumpkin giveaway.

Over 1,200 pumpkins were available for those who donated at least one non-perishable food item. The donations were given to Peyton’s Promise.

It was all thanks to Cayden Kershaw, Wausau’s National Teen Mullet Champion, for donating his contest winnings to the non-profit charity.

“We’re very happy to have him and his entire football team volunteering their time with us,” said Pete Valiska a board member for Wausau Events, “the fact that he donated it to Peyton’s Promise and that he is here with them today, he’s got his big check, he’s gonna get some pictures and things. Just a wonderful individual and a great opportunity for the community to come together.”

The event brings nearly 2,000-4,000 people to Wausau each year.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County Drug investigation
Several facing charges in Wood County drug bust
Morgan Torrens
Wausau teen last seen on Sept. 19, authorities seek public tips
Adam Krause, age 58 now missing 1 week
Langlade County Sheriff’s Department searching for man last seen 1 week ago in Pearson
Giants vs Packers
Packers-Giants game to air on NFL network
Paul and Lori Brennan
David Steinmetz identified as suspect in Little Suamico double murder

Latest News

‘Pow Wow’ celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day, strives to create cultural awareness
‘Pow Wow’ celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day, strives to create cultural awareness
A roller coaster ride of readings in the next several days.
First Alert Weather: Warming up in the next few days
Less windy on Sunday! Sun along with some clouds and seasonably mild. Warmer through Tuesday...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
Johnson and Barnes clashed on several issues, including abortion and social security.
Johnson, Barnes meet in U.S. Senate debate