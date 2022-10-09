Annual Harvest Fest returns to 400 Block

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Running each year for over a decade, the annual Harvest Fest returned to the 400 Block on Saturday morning.

The event had several attractions, including a petting zoo, bean bag races, vendors, and more. The biggest attraction was the pumpkin giveaway.

Over 1,200 pumpkins were available for those who donated at least one non-perishable food item. The donations were given to Peyton’s Promise.

It was all thanks to Cayden Kershaw, Wausau’s National Teen Mullet Champion, for donating his contest winnings to the non-profit charity.

“We’re very happy to have him and his entire football team volunteering their time with us,” said Pete Valiska a board member for Wausau Events, “the fact that he donated it to Peyton’s Promise and that he is here with them today, he’s got his big check, he’s gonna get some pictures and things. Just a wonderful individual and a great opportunity for the community to come together.”

The event brings nearly 2,000-4,000 people to Wausau each year.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.