Wisconsin crushes Northwestern in Leonhard’s debut

The Badgers breeze to 42-7 win in first game since Paul Chryst’s firing.
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.(Michael Conroy | AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSTON, Ill. (WSAW) - After an emotional week, the Wisconsin Badgers responded with resiliency. The Badgers demolished Northwestern 42-7 Saturday in their first game since firing head coach Paul Chryst.

With Jim Leonhard now in the head coach’s seat, Wisconsin started strong on the road. The Badgers jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, thanks to an 18-yard hookup from Graham Mertz to Skyler Bell.

That score held into the second quarter, but the Badgers continued to pad their advantage. Mertz threw two touchdowns to Chimere Dike, one for 52 and one for 21, to make it a 21-0 game. Late in the quarter, Wisconsin had a trick up their sleeve as running back Braelon Allen connected with fellow running back Chez Mellusi on a pass for 23 yards. Leonhard’s bunch was firmly in the driver’s seat at half 28-0.

A scoreless third quarter kept the game at bay, but within the first minute of the fourth quarter, Mertz found Dike for a third time, making it 35-0.

Northwestern would add a touchdown shortly thereafter, but Mertz wasn’t finished. The junior had one more touchdown in him as he found Marcus Allen late in the fourth for 19 yards. As the clock ran dry, Jim Leonhard earned his first career win as interim head coach as the Badgers won 42-7.

Mertz was terrific and efficient, going 20-29 for 299 yards and five touchdowns in the blowout win. Dike’s three touchdowns were accompanied by ten catches and 185 yards. Dike becomes the first Badgers receiver with three touchdown grabs in a game since Danny Davis did it in the Orange Bowl in 2017. Despite not having a touchdown on the ground, Braelon Allen was solid on the ground, carrying the ball 23 times for 135 yards.

The Badgers forced three turnovers in the game. Safety Kamo’i Latu had two himself, reeling in two interceptions.

Wisconsin moves back to.500 on the season at 3-3. They’re back on the road next week at Michigan State.

