News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Missing horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years, owner says

A horse owner in Utah says one of his animals has returned home after running with wild mustangs for eight years. (Source: KUTV)
By KUTV Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FIELDING, Utah (KUTV) - A Utah man says he has been reunited with his horse after missing his animal for the last eight years.

Shane Adams said his horse Mongo wandered away years ago while camping in the desert. He thought he would never see his four-legged companion again.

That was until Bureau of Land Management agents recently found Mongo running with a herd of wild mustangs.

“I mean, it’s crazy. Even after being wild for eight years, he still acts like the same horse. He acts like nothing ever happened,” Adams said.

Mongo was ready to saddle up once returning home and has reportedly shown no signs of the wild and free years he spent running with the herd.

Mongo is now about 18 years old and perhaps a few hundred pounds underweight. But Adams said he would feed him extra hay and oats to get him back to a healthy weight.

Copyright 2022 KUTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County Drug investigation
Several facing charges in Wood County drug bust
Morgan Torrens
Wausau teen last seen on Sept. 19, authorities seek public tips
Adam Krause, age 58 now missing 1 week
Langlade County Sheriff’s Department searching for man last seen 1 week ago in Pearson
Paul and Lori Brennan
David Steinmetz identified as suspect in Little Suamico double murder
Giants vs Packers
Packers-Giants game to air on NFL network

Latest News

A roller coaster ride of readings in the next several days.
First Alert Weather: Warming up in the next few days
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first...
Wisconsin crushes Northwestern in Leonhard’s debut
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field after he was injured...
Review: Dolphins followed protocol with Tagovailoa’s injury
FILE - A member of the Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue team tags a condominium...
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian