Hilight Zone Week 8: Mosinee captures GNC crown in Game of the Week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mosinee captured the Great Northern Conference Crown, Edgar gave Auburndale their first loss of the season, and the Valley Football Association remained a three-way tie in week eight of the Hilight Zone.

Mosinee and Medford each entered the week eight contest undefeated in conference play. The air attack was working in Mosinee, as Gavin Obremski and Logan Baumgartner trade passing touchdowns to give Medford an 8-7 lead after a successful two-point conversion. Barnes Bunkelman and Peyton Gilles each traded touchdowns on the ground to tie the score at 14-14 near the end of the first half.

Looking like it would be a tie at the end of the half, Obremski atones for earlier mistakes by take a keeper 78 yards for the long touchdown. Mosinee takes a 21-14 lead into halftime.

After trading points in the second half, Baumgartner floats a pass to Tucker Kraemer who comes down with a beautiful grab, cutting their deficit to 36-28. However, Mosinee marched down the field, with an Obremski touchdown to Keagan Jirschele the nail in the coffin on a 42-28 win for Mosinee.

“It’s awesome. It’s always the goal going into the season. We got it done tonight. They brought a great fight, we just did it better tonight, but they’re a great team,” wide receiver Davin Stoffel said.

“I think I helped the team out a lot with the passing and on the ground, but our running backs also did very well and a bunch of guys stepped up. It was a nice team win,” quarterback Gavin Obremski said.

In the Valley Football Association, the three-way tie on top of the conference. Marshfield beat SPASH 49-21, Wisconsin Rapids beat Appleton West 48-0 and Wausau West slugged out a 7-0 win over Hortonville.

In the Central Wisconsin Conference, Wittenberg-Birnamwood beat Weyauwega-Fremont 41-19, while Stratford throttled Spencer/Columbus 41-0.

The Marawood Conference has been a tight race at the top all season long. Auburndale and Colby were each undefeated heading into week eight. They were not when it as all done.

Edgar slugged out a 21-14 win over Auburndale, putting them into a tie for second place in the conference. Colby stomped rival Abbotsford, 55-14, to remain undefeated ahead of their showdown with Auburndale next weekend.

In 8-player football, the number three ranked Owen-Withee Blackhawks remained undefeated with a 51-6 win, while Port Edwards beat Almond-Bancroft 52-30.

