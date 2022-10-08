First Alert Weather: Warming up in the next few days

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Winds were brisk on Saturday with gusts up to 35 mph at times. Leaves are near peak conditions in the Northwoods, while well on their way to peak levels in Central Wisconsin in the days ahead. Breezy conditions did draw numerous leaves to the ground on Saturday. The winds will diminish for Saturday night with a partly cloudy sky. Lows by daybreak on Sunday are in the low to mid 30s north, mid to upper 30s central and south.

Partly cloudy for Saturday night into Sunday morning with temps slipping into the 30s. (WSAW)

A mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with afternoon temps topping out in the mid to upper 50s.

Sun and some clouds with a mild afternoon. (WSAW)

Warmer to start the work week on Monday and Tuesday. A fair amount of sun Monday with highs in the low 60s. Tuesday is going to be the warmest day of the week with some sunshine and breezy. Highs in the low 70s.

Less wind to worry about to round up the leaves. (WSAW)

The next weather maker will be a cold front that is forecast to arrive later Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Showers after midnight into Wednesday morning, with a chance of a thunderstorm. Temperatures on Wednesday may reach the high during the morning in the low 60s, falling back through the 50s into the upper 40s later in the day.

Showers and a chance of a storm late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

Rain or snow showers are possible on Thursday. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy on Thursday and chillier. Scattered rain or snow showers are possible. Highs in the upper 40s. Intervals of sun and clouds Friday with highs in the low to mid 50s. Next Saturday, October 15th is a bit milder with sun and clouds. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

