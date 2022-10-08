News and First Alert Weather App
Buddy Check 7: Weston mom shares battle with breast cancer

Weston woman fights cancer while also spreading a very important message to other women
Buddy Check - Wisconsin mother shares her story about fighting breast cancer
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Oct. 7, 2022
Weston, Wis. (WSAW) - In 2022, nearly 288,000 new cases of breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in the United States. 33-year-old Laura Morris is one of them.

In March of 2022, Morris went to Marshfield Clinic to have a swollen lymph node checked out. In one week, after a series of tests and biopsies, the mother of two tested positive for triple-negative breast cancer.

“I immediately thought about my kids and what that meant for them not knowing anything else but just knowing that I had cancer and what that could mean for them,” said Morris.

Soon after, she began treatment which included 16 rounds of chemotherapy, a chemo pill, and radiation for any remaining cells. Cancer has been a big adjustment for the Morris family but she said her husband has been an incredible source of support and her two children have shown incredible resiliency. Still, it’s been difficult to answer tough questions when it comes to her diagnosis. “‘When is this cancer going to go away, mom? Which is really hard because I can’t answer that and it’s very scary,” said Morris.

To help move past the fear of the unknown, Morris has been sharing her story on social media with strangers. “Two different women have reached out to me to say ‘I actually made a doctor’s appointment because there was something bothering me,’” said Morris.

The goal is early detection because if breast cancer is found early, there are more treatment options and a better chance for survival. “That was the biggest thing for me, that I actually made the appointment to get it checked out. There’s so much importance of me being healthy, so I can take care of them as well,” explained Morris.

On Tuesday, Morris chose to undergo a double mastectomy to hopefully prevent the chance of cancer in the future. Her most recent PET scan showed a huge decrease in the amount of cancer, and the hope is that surgery got the rest. She is now waiting on pathology to see what was actually found.

Laura’s is just one story of hope and recovery as part of our Buddy Check 7 Awareness week.

