Wausau teen last seen on Sept. 19, authorities seek public tips

Morgan Torrens
Morgan Torrens(Marathon County Sheriff's Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information about a 17-year-old girl reported missing on Sept. 19 to come forward.

Morgan Torrens is believed to have walked away from the alternative high school. She was last seen wearing a sweatshirt, jeans and blue and white Nike shoes. She has three piercings in her left ear, and two in her right. She has a small cross tattoo on her left hand.

She is 5 foot 8 inches, 230 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe Torrens left willingly but is now without needed medications.

If you have any information call 715-261-1200.

