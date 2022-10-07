U.S. Senate Debate to air Friday night at 7 p.m.

News and First Alert Weather App
Sen. Ron Johnson (left) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will face off for U.S. Senate in November.
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Broadcaster’s Association will air a 1-hour commercial-free debate between the candidates in the U.S. Senate race.

Republican Senator Ron Johnson will debate with his Democratic challenger Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. The debate begins at 7 p.m. and will air on FOX WZAW, in addition to several other Wisconsin television stations.

The WBA Foundation has a more than 32-year history of hosting debates and this year is adding a data team, which will provide background research to the topics brought up during the debate while the debate airs.

The panelists of the debate are from across Wisconsin, including two WSAW staff members:

  • A.J. Bayatpour, Capitol Bureau Chief, WKOW-TV, Madison
  • Mark Leland, Anchor/Reporter, WLUK-TV, Green Bay
  • Kim Murphy, Anchor, WITI-TV, Milwaukee
  • Montse Ricossa, News Anchor, Telemundo Wisconsin
  • Dale Ryman, Anchor/Reporter, WSAW-TV, Wausau
  • Brad Williams, Anchor/Reporter, WIZM Radio, La Crosse

The data team includes:

  • Emily Davies, Investigative Reporter, WSAW-TV, Wausau
  • Scottie Lee Meyers, Producer, Milwaukee PBS
  • Michelle Baik, Weekend Anchor/Reporter, WMTV-TV, Madison

The teams have been sequestered since Thursday.

The debate will be moderated by Jill Geisler, longtime Wisconsin news professional, WBA Hall of Fame member, author and Bill Plante Chair in Leadership and Media Integrity at Loyola University, Chicago.

”People who have seen debates in the past where things got ugly, people interrupted each other, our format doesn’t’ allow for that. Never has with the WBA,” said Geisler. “If someone starts to go over their time or if they jump on somebody else, their mic’s not going to work. And it’s not because we’re trying to be mean. It’s because we want civil discourse. If there’s one thing we need right now it’s more light and less heat.”

The WBA will also be hosting a debate between gubernatorial candidates Gov. Tony Evers and Tim Michels at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

