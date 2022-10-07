News and First Alert Weather App
Tomahawk, D.C. Everest volleyball pick up wins

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tomahawk volleyball took down Wittenberg-Birnamwood on the road, while D.C. Everest beat Merrill on Wisconsin Valley Conference play on Thursday.

Tomahawk and Wittenberg-Birnamwood both lead their respective conferences, setting up a big non-conference showdown. The Hatchets, backed by DePaul commit Meghan Scholz, took the first set on their way to an eventual 3-1 win.

D.C. Everest and Merril split their first two sets of their match on Thursday. However, in the third set, the Evergreens took control of the match behind kills from Ryden Lehrke and Lyndsie Truitt. They won set three 25-12, and the match 3-1.

