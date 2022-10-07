News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Rib Mountain’s town clerk prepares for November elections

Town and city clerks prepare for the November election
Town and city clerks prepare for the November election(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Get your ballots ready. The midterm elections are right around the corner. City clerks and election officials have already started preparing for the big event. Part of that involves training poll workers on processing and counting ballots.

Rib Mountain’s town clerk said preparing for the midterms began months in advance. Mail-in absentee ballots are being sent out and are already being returned, meaning the election process has already begun.

“We train election workers for each election because each election has its own little nuances to it,” said Lynnae Kolden, the clerk for the Town of Rib Mountain.

Even though Election Day is just over a month away, the town clerk is already getting ready.

“We go through a lot of different training sessions that the Wisconsin Elections Commission provides. Also, the Clerks Institute provides us with training,” said Kolden.

Poll workers are also expected to be trained by November 8th.

“We have 2 different training days that we bring in our election inspectors,” said Kolden.

The town clerk said the election inspectors are required to attend one of the training sessions. The inspectors are approved by the town board in December before the election.

“We go over any of the changes and some of the laws that happened,” said Kolden, “and then we also do some hands-on things with them for the processing of going through the badger books and then handing out the ballots.”

When it comes to election integrity, Kolden said the ballots are stored in a secure location.

“They are in a locked room and they are brought out on election day when that room is ready to start processing absentee ballots and then they get opened by four different election officials,” said Kolden.

Then the ballots are checked for accuracy.

“They review the name, make sure the certificate was valid, and then they process it and get it into the tabulator,” said Kolden.

To be able to cast a ballot in the midterm election, voters must be registered to vote. In-person absentee voting for Rib Mountain begins October 25th. Voters must provide a photo ID.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County Drug investigation
Several facing charges in Wood County drug bust
School bus
Parents, students frustrated by bus route cancellations
A pickup truck came to a stop at an 80-degree angle after Manitowoc's 10th Street Bridge went up
Pickup truck goes vertical on Manitowoc drawbridge
Plan for 'Greenheck Turner Community Center.'
DC Everest moves forward with $35M athletic complex
Adam Krause, age 58 now missing 1 week
Langlade County Sheriff’s Department searching for man last seen 1 week ago in Pearson

Latest News

Aerial view of the Resolute Forest Products paper mill fire in Menominee on Oct. 7, 2022
Menominee paper mill fire continues to burn; Marinette lifts shelter-in-place
Sunshine & breezy Saturday, sun with clouds Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Feeling like fall heading into the weekend
Paul and Lori Brennan
David Steinmetz identified as suspect in Little Suamico double murder
Buddy Check - Wisconsin mother shares her story about fighting breast cancer
Buddy Check - Wisconsin mother shares her story about fighting breast cancer