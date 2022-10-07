Rib Mountain’s town clerk prepares for November elections

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Get your ballots ready. The midterm elections are right around the corner. City clerks and election officials have already started preparing for the big event. Part of that involves training poll workers on processing and counting ballots.

Rib Mountain’s town clerk said preparing for the midterms began months in advance. Mail-in absentee ballots are being sent out and are already being returned, meaning the election process has already begun.

“We train election workers for each election because each election has its own little nuances to it,” said Lynnae Kolden, the clerk for the Town of Rib Mountain.

Even though Election Day is just over a month away, the town clerk is already getting ready.

“We go through a lot of different training sessions that the Wisconsin Elections Commission provides. Also, the Clerks Institute provides us with training,” said Kolden.

Poll workers are also expected to be trained by November 8th.

“We have 2 different training days that we bring in our election inspectors,” said Kolden.

The town clerk said the election inspectors are required to attend one of the training sessions. The inspectors are approved by the town board in December before the election.

“We go over any of the changes and some of the laws that happened,” said Kolden, “and then we also do some hands-on things with them for the processing of going through the badger books and then handing out the ballots.”

When it comes to election integrity, Kolden said the ballots are stored in a secure location.

“They are in a locked room and they are brought out on election day when that room is ready to start processing absentee ballots and then they get opened by four different election officials,” said Kolden.

Then the ballots are checked for accuracy.

“They review the name, make sure the certificate was valid, and then they process it and get it into the tabulator,” said Kolden.

To be able to cast a ballot in the midterm election, voters must be registered to vote. In-person absentee voting for Rib Mountain begins October 25th. Voters must provide a photo ID.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.