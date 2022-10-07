News and First Alert Weather App
Plea deal likely for Weston murder suspect

David Morris
David Morris(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 43-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a woman at a Weston apartment last year is scheduled to reach a plea agreement in the case.

David Morris is charged with five counts including first-degree intentional homicide. Everest Metro Police Officers responded to the Oak Ridge Apartments on April 23, 2021. Investigators said officers entered the building and heard a woman screaming inside the apartment. Authorities identified the victim as Renee Hindes, age 52, of Weston.

Investigators said Morris was armed. During the incident, the officers shot Morris. He was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

He remains in custody on a $1 million cash bond. A plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17.

