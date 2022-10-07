News and First Alert Weather App
Packers-Giants game to air on NFL network

Giants vs Packers
Giants vs Packers(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers will face the New York Giants on Sunday in London.

The game will be carried on the NFL Network, which is found on cable, and satellite providers along with some streaming services. Viewers in the Wausau television market will only be able to watch the game if they have the NFL Network.

In Wisconsin, Green Bay and Milwaukee are considered the Packers’ home markets. That means a local station in those cities is allowed to carry the game. In Green Bay, WLUK-TV will broadcast the game. In Milwaukee, WTMJ will broadcast the game. Unfortunately, Wausau television stations are prohibited from broadcasting the game.

The game starts at 8:30 a.m. It will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Sunrise 7 Sunday will air a special green and gold pre-game show featuring play interviews, fan reaction and a local live report from a watch party. Sunrise 7 Sunday starts at 7 a.m.

