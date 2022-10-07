NTC to open new Smart Manufacturing Lab

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Northcentral Technical College celebrated a milestone in Wisconsin apprenticeship with a sneak peek at their latest engineering school lab on Thursday.

The new Smart Engineering Lab gives students a chance to learn the latest technology in manufacturing to help them succeed in the workforce.

Governor Tony Evers and the Department of Workforce Development praised NTC for prepping students for apprenticeships and jobs.

It’s something student and apprenticeship spokesperson Natalie Koller said suits her learning style. She’s the college’s first apprentice in the field of human resources and said any sort of practical learning is beneficial.

“I’m a very hands-on learner, so I think this is going to help me use the materials that I’m reading apply to real-life situations,” Koller said.

To cap off the recognition, NTC gave a sneak-peek tour of their new smart manufacturing lab.

“We’re about 85% to 90% complete right now, and we’re having a ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 18,” said School of Engineering Assistant Dean Tim Fetting.

The lab has state-of-the-art robotics that prepares students to succeed in their careers.

“The concepts that we teach are generic and can be utilized across the board: the problem solving, critical thinking. These are industry standards, but they’re not the only robots you’d see in the industry,” Fetting said.

To build the lab, NTC received support from several Wisconsin businesses in addition to state and school funds. It’s a partnership that will benefit the school and the companies that take part.

“They will be people that have apprentices, they will be people that hire our graduates, and we have advisory committee meetings,” Fetting said.

Koller says new developments like the Smart Manufacturing Lab will only make Wisconsin’s economy stronger.

“I think it’ll be a great stepping stone for businesses everywhere,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.