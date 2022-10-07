No one hurt in fire at Menominee paper mill

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - Crews are battling a massive fire at a paper mill in Menominee, Mich.

Thick smoke continues to rise from the Resolute Forest Products building at 701 4th Ave.

Officials tell us the fire started about 11 p.m. Thursday. A spokesperson for Resolute Forest Products says the fire started in a warehouse that contained pulp and waste paper.

No one was hurt.

“A fire started last night in the warehouse that Resolute rents from KK Integrated Logistics on the site of our Menominee recycled pulp mill. Local fire departments have been on-site all night, and the fire is under control, although smoke is still billowing due to smoldering in the warehouse. Everyone is all right, and there were no injuries. An excavator was used to remove some of the exterior building panels so the fire truck with a boom could be used to spray further into the building. We continue to work with emergency response to contain the fire, understand what happened and prevent it from happening again. We acted quickly, and would like to reassure local stakeholders that the safety of the community and our employees is our top priority,” says David Marshall, Director, Sustainability & Public Affairs.

Officials say the fire was so big they had to bring in crews from one hour away.

Action 2 News has been reporting from across the river in Marinette. We haven’t been allowed closer to the scene.

The company’s website says the mill employs 98 people.

The company has 40 facilities across the United States and Canada.

