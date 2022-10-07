News and First Alert Weather App
Langlade County Sheriff’s Department searching for man last seen 1 week ago in Pearson

Adam Krause, age 58 now missing 1 week
Adam Krause, age 58 now missing 1 week(Langlade County Sheriff's Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PEARSON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Langlade County Sherriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man now missing one week.

Adam Krause, 58, of Sheboygan was last seen around 7 p.m. on Sept. 30 leaving Joanie and Stub’s East Shore Resort in Pearson. He left on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat. He was wearing a black and white plaid shirt or jacket.

Krause’s paddle boat was found unoccupied the next morning. His vehicle and cabin were also both unoccupied.

This week the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wolf River Fire Department, and several other agencies have conducted extensive air, water, and ground searches on and around Rolling Stone Lake without success.

Anyone who might observe anything on Rolling Stone Lake or in the area of the lake, should call authorities at 715-627-6411 as soon as possible.

