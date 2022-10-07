First Alert Weather: Feeling like fall heading into the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds with breaks of sunshine for the remainder of Friday with a few snow showers at times in the north. Temperatures will be in the 40s. Clouds will give way to clearing this evening. If you have plans to head to a high school football game this evening, it will be chilly. Temps will go from around 40 back into the 30s. The warmer jacket, hat, gloves, and blanket will come in handy. Mainly clear and frosty overnight. Lows falling back into the mid to upper 20s. In addition, a Freeze Warning is in effect for Juneau & Adams Counties overnight into Saturday morning. This will likely put an end to the growing season for southern Wisconsin.

Mostly clear and chilly for high school football games this evening. (WSAW)

Clearing with readings slipping back through the 30s into the 20s. (WSAW)

A Freezing Warning in effect late tonight into Saturday morning for Juneau & Adams Counties. (WSAW)

Sunshine will be common on Saturday with a brisk west wind, which could gust up to 25 mph at times during the afternoon. Highs on Saturday are in the mid to upper 50s.

Winds gusts of 25 to near 30 mph are possible Saturday, especially in the afternoon. (WSAW)

The dry weather should continue on Sunday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s.

Milder times are on the way in the next few days. (WSAW)

Pleasant weather to start the new work week. Partly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday. Highs Monday around 60, rising into the upper 60s on Tuesday.

The next weather maker will be a cold front, which will arrive later Tuesday night or on Wednesday. Showers with a chance of a storm late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Once the front shifts to the east, cooler air will start to move into the region. Highs on Wednesday in the low 60s. Much cooler by Thursday with considerable cloudiness. A chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Some sunshine is on tap for next Friday, October 15th. Highs in the low 50s.

