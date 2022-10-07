First Alert Weather: Crisp, fall air on tap Friday but warming over the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Crisp and frosty mornings ahead as temperatures fall near freezing point. Friday will be the coldest day of the week as highs only warm to the mid-40s. A warming trend begins over the weekend.

Temperatures to gradually warm over the weekend. Friday will be the coldest day of the week. (WSAW)

Relief from gusty winds Friday as the cold front exits the region. Clouds will mix in with some sunshine for the day. If you have plans to head to high school football games on Friday evening, be sure to bring a blanket, warmer jacket, hat, and gloves. Conditions will be chilly as temperatures fall into low 40s and upper 30s at kickoff, and falling near freezing-point during final play.

Clouds to clear overnight. Morning temperatures Saturday to start off in the upper 20s. Temperatures will be warmer than the mid-40s for the days ahead. A warming trend begins over the weekend. Sunshine will be around on Saturday with highs in the mid 50s. Breezy winds gusting in up to 30 mph make a return for mid-day Saturday. Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon, highs making a run towards the 60s.

Pleasant weather to start off the next work week. Monday and Tuesday to feature a fair amount of sunshine and mild afternoons. Highs on Monday around 60, climbing into the mid 60s on Tuesday. Some spots may try to make a run toward 70°. The next weather maker in the forecast will arrive Tuesday night or on Wednesday. Showers will be possible.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.