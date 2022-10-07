News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Crisp, fall air on tap Friday but warming over the weekend

Relief from winds Friday, but remaining unseasonably cool. Gradually warming over the next several days.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Crisp and frosty mornings ahead as temperatures fall near freezing point. Friday will be the coldest day of the week as highs only warm to the mid-40s. A warming trend begins over the weekend.

Temperatures to gradually warm over the weekend. Friday will be the coldest day of the week.
Temperatures to gradually warm over the weekend. Friday will be the coldest day of the week.(WSAW)

Relief from gusty winds Friday as the cold front exits the region. Clouds will mix in with some sunshine for the day. If you have plans to head to high school football games on Friday evening, be sure to bring a blanket, warmer jacket, hat, and gloves. Conditions will be chilly as temperatures fall into low 40s and upper 30s at kickoff, and falling near freezing-point during final play.

Clouds to clear overnight. Morning temperatures Saturday to start off in the upper 20s. Temperatures will be warmer than the mid-40s for the days ahead. A warming trend begins over the weekend. Sunshine will be around on Saturday with highs in the mid 50s. Breezy winds gusting in up to 30 mph make a return for mid-day Saturday. Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon, highs making a run towards the 60s.

Pleasant weather to start off the next work week. Monday and Tuesday to feature a fair amount of sunshine and mild afternoons. Highs on Monday around 60, climbing into the mid 60s on Tuesday. Some spots may try to make a run toward 70°. The next weather maker in the forecast will arrive Tuesday night or on Wednesday. Showers will be possible.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County Drug investigation
Several facing charges in Wood County drug bust
School bus
Parents, students frustrated by bus route cancellations
A pickup truck came to a stop at an 80-degree angle after Manitowoc's 10th Street Bridge went up
Pickup truck goes vertical on Manitowoc drawbridge
Plan for 'Greenheck Turner Community Center.'
DC Everest moves forward with $35M athletic complex
Wausau Packer Fans Headed Overseas for Game
Packers fan head to London for overseas game

Latest News

Trees in the north are getting closer to peak conditions, while more colorful in Central...
First Alert Weather: Crisp, fall conditions to end the work week
A mix of clouds & some sun breaks on Friday, cool. Milder for the weekend, but hold onto your...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Night Forecast
Winds will diminish this evening, chilly for tonight. Cool on Friday with more clouds than sun,...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Evening Forecast
Sunrise 7 Weather Thursday
Sunrise 7 Weather Thursday