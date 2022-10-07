News and First Alert Weather App
Boys & Girls Club of Portage County opens site embracing Hmong culture and language
By Erinn Taylor and Tony Langfellow
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Boys & Girls Club of Portage County has opened a new site at McKinley Elementary School to help Hmong students connect to their culture and language.

The Hmong JumpStart program opened on Oct. 3. Staff say students will also receive literacy and homework support, and build leadership & social skills.

Part of the programming at the site includes Hmong language and culture enrichment. Staff assisting at the site are bilingual.

To learn more, call 715.321.3095 or email huab.moua@bgclubpc.org.

