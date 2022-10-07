News and First Alert Weather App
3rd suspect in 2019 heroin overdose case to be sentenced Friday

Mark Robinson Jr., 35
Mark Robinson Jr., 35(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Friday afternoon for the 36-year-old man convicted in a fatal overdose case.

Mark Robinson Jr. is convicted of selling heroin to a person that overdosed in October 2019.

Robinson agreed to the terms of a plea deal in July. That deal consolidated two open criminal cases.

Prosecutors say a 30-year-old man died after purchasing heroin from Robinson and a codefendant. The codefendant, Jackie Loiselle, 38, was sentenced last fall in the case. She also reached a plea deal and was sentenced to five years in prison to be followed by 5 years of extended supervision.

Investigators said Loiselle and Robinson purchased the heroin from Josh Huff, 41. Loiselle later sold it to the man that overdosed, prosecutors say. Huff has also already been sentenced. In January 2021, he was ordered to spend three years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision.

Court documents indicate that when Loiselle contacted the overdose victim asking if he wanted to buy heroin, he had been sober for about nine months. The message triggered him into wanting the drug.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

