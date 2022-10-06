Wausau Fire Department sells “Fighting for a Cure” T-shirts to combat breast cancer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Breast Cancer Awareness is more than just a month-long event. It’s an everyday fight for a cure. That’s why the Wausau Fire Department is helping to combat breast cancer by selling their annual “Fighting for a Cure” T-shirts.

The Wausau Fire Department has been selling the “Fighting for a Cure” T-shirts for over six years. Last year, the department raised about $3,000 for breast cancer donations. This year, they hope to top that.

Every year, the fire department creates a new design for their signature “Fighting for a Cure shirts”, but this year’s shirts aren’t pink like you’d think. This year, the Wausau Fire Department’s shirts resemble their on-duty uniform.

About 750 shirts were purchased by the department and they’re hoping to sell them all. The money raised will go to someone in the community who is battling breast cancer or an organization that helps the fight against the disease.

”What we do is we kind of look into the community and see who is affected by breast cancer and this year we have a couple on the list that we plan on donating back to,” said Corey Parsch, a firefighter for the Wausau Fire Department.

The Wausau Fire Department said a local nurse is one of the people they will be donating to.

The “Fighting for a Cure” T-shirts are being sold throughout the month of October at Station 1 on Thomas Street. The sizes run from small to extra large. Each shirt is $20.

