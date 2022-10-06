Volunteers in Wausau collecting semi of supplies for Fort Meyers, Fla.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Volunteers in Wausau are collecting essential supplies for those affected by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida.

Donations will be collected Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Items will be loaded into a semi and driven to Florida on Sunday.

Danielle Neureuther is one of the organizers. She spent 10 years living in Fort Myers.

“We always say once you live on the beach…. I’m going to start to cry… You’re part of the beach family. And we lost a lot of friends in the storm too. So when you have 300 friends that have lost their homes and their business… and they have nothing,” she said.

The ‘From Wisconsin with Love’ donation drive is seeking:

Non-perishable food items including baby food and pet food, cleaning supplies, building supplies, saws, shovels, tarps, generators, batteries, bottled water, Gatorade, housewares, toiletries and empty gas cans.

The semi is located at Spectrum Insurance Group – Builders Firstsource parking lot, 815 S. 24th Avenue in Wausau.

From Wisconsin with love (WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.