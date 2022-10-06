SPASH students create free “formal wear” closet for peers

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The students at Stevens Point Senior High are back at it again, helping one another in a time of need. This time, the students are collecting formal wear donations for peers who may not be able to make the expensive purchase.

To make the project a reality SPASH partnered up with two community organizations, ‘Power of 5′ and the FCCLA to provide formal wear for students who may not be able to afford them.

“We find that with three dances a year the cost is quite large and students often feel pressured to wear a different outfit for each dance,” said Jessica Kleman, a SPASH student.

With three formal events like homecoming, a winter formal, and prom, the price to dress nice can add up.

“And it’s a hardship for a lot of students here and we don’t want anyone to miss out on those events,” said Blair Odders, a SPASH student.

So the students came up with a community closet called the SPASH Formal Wear Free Boutique.

“By providing students with these clothes, they don’t have to worry about money issues or family pressure or anything like that and they can really find their style,” said Kleman.

Anyone in the Stevens Point community is able to donate dress clothes to the free formal wear boutique.

“I mean, we need dresses, dress pants, shirts ties, even shoes,” said Odder.

But there’s more in the closet than just fancy clothes.

“The clothing closet will have hygiene, casual clothes, and school apparel, and then the boutique will also be included in there,” said Kleman.

The students said they want their classmates to be able to enjoy school without worrying about money.

“It’s for anyone here at SPASH. It doesn’t matter like your gender or how you identify or anything like that. We’ll have lots of different options. There will be many styles so you can come in and hopefully find something that you like,” said Kleman.

The boutique is looking for more clothing items. The public can drop off formal wear donations at SPASH in front of the main doors.

