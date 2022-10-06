Registration still open for Weston strategic planning virtual focus group

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A consulting firm hired by the village of Weston will hold focus groups to help Weston develop its strategic plan.

The plan will help the village shape its future and create a plan to get there.

Cory Poris Plasch of Rapp Consulting Group, will be facilitating five different focus groups. The event will give residents the chance to share opinions about the village and its services. Neither village staff or elected officials will be present during these sessions. Input will be compiled and shared anonymously.

Registration is closed for the Oct. 6 and 7 session dates. Registration is still open to join the virtual focus groups. Click here to register.

The virtual focus group is Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. Focus groups will be limited to 12-15 participants each. We hope to have a mix of stakeholders - business owners, homeowners, renters, community leaders, long-time residents to new residents, etc.

Through the end of 2022, the village will be undertaking a strategic planning process with the help of Rapp Consulting Group. The first step will be resident and business input.

