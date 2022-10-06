Packers fan head to London for overseas game

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the Packers take on the Giants in London on Sunday, some Packers fans are already preparing for the game. One long-time Packers fan from Wausau is making the trip overseas to watch the green and gold play in the United Kingdom.

Mike McGinnity is a 30-year season pass holder who said he can’t wait to meet up with the other Packers fans already waiting to watch the game in London.

“I’ve always been a packer fan,” said Mike McGinnity.

McGinnity and his family are long-time Packers fans.

“The chance to go to London was one that we decided we couldn’t pass up,” said McGinnity.

The avid fan said he hasn’t missed a home game in 28 years, and now he won’t miss the Pack’s first-ever game in London.

“We’re going to be tourists for a couple of days and a Packer fan for all of them,” said McGinnity.

McGinnity said his family made travel plans to London before they even got the tickets to the game.

“And then it would be a pretty exciting time to be around all the packer fans if we didn’t get tickets,” said McGinnity.

The day tickets went on sale, the superfan waited an hour and a half to score some seats.

“We had four people online the morning tickets went on sale. We ended up getting seven tickets and we needed seven tickets,” said McGinnity.

As for his gameday getup...

“As I got to packing, I realized that 100% of my clothes were green and gold and that’s just fine. It’s really fun to be around an environment where they’re really going to embrace United States football,” said McGinnity.

He said attending the game in person is about gathering with fellow Packers fans and cheering on the home team.

“I think that when you get a chance to go overseas it’s exciting. When you get a chance to go overseas and see a bunch of people that are just like you, wearing green and gold it just adds to the fun. So I think it’s going to be great watching London turn green and gold for a week,” said McGinnity.

The Packers take on the New York Giants on Sunday at 8:30 am local time. You can watch the game on the NFL Network. A pregame show will be shown on Sunrise 7.

