News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Little Suamico murder victims identified as newly wed longtime couple

Lori and Paul Brennan lived in the home for 25 years but were just married 2 months ago
By Emily Matesic
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - The family of a man and woman found dead outside their Little Suamico home on Sunday have identified the victims as Lori and Paul Brennan.

As we first reported on Monday, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide on Melissa Blvd. Deputies arrested a 27-year-old man, who they refer to as a person of interest.

Fifty-five-year-old Lori Brennan and her 75-year-old husband, Paul Brennan, who was known as Wally, lived at the house for about 25 years. We learned Thursday the couple raised Lori Brennan’s three children together, and the longtime couple just married two months ago.

Lori Brennan’s son, Calvin Steinmetz, and her daughter, Amanda Hendzel, who both considered Wally Brennan their dad, set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

According to the GoFundMe site, the family is mourning the loss of a mom, a dad, and amazing grandparents. It said the couple had been shot -- a detail that authorities have not publicly released or confirmed. Authorities have only said they believe it was an isolated incident.

We learned a neighbor boy found the couple outside their home, and that’s when deputies were called to the scene.

Neighbors said they believe the couple may have been shot the night before.

Steven Anderson, who lives on Melissa Blvd., told us, “We were sitting out in the front in the chairs with our two German shepherds both on chains and playing ball with them, and then all of a sudden heard pop-pop-pop -pop, and we’re used to that because firecrackers always go off in the neighborhood around here, it’s not unusual, so we didn’t think anything of it. But that’s about when it happened, but nobody noticed them ‘til Sunday morning.”

Neighbors say they’re still pretty shocked by what happened.

“It was a shock when we found out that this had happened, and then all of the neighbors were getting together,” Anderson said.

Speaking with Steinmetz and Hendzel, they said their parents were great people. They said their mom would give a person the shirt off her back and was always there for everyone.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County Drug investigation
Several facing charges in Wood County drug bust
Plan for 'Greenheck Turner Community Center.'
DC Everest moves forward with $35M athletic complex
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Westside Master Plan will move forward in the approval process.
Final Concept for ‘Westside Master Plan’ complete
School bus
Parents, students frustrated by bus route cancellations

Latest News

Trees in the north are getting closer to peak conditions, while more colorful in Central...
First Alert Weather: Crisp, fall conditions to end the work week
A mix of clouds & some sun breaks on Friday, cool. Milder for the weekend, but hold onto your...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Night Forecast
Robotic manufacturing machine to train students.
NTC to open new Smart Manufacturing Lab
Megan Scholz in her match for Tomahawk volleyball vs Wittenberg-Birnamwood.
Tomahawk, D.C. Everest volleyball pick up wins
NTC Unveils New 'Smart' Lab
NTC Unveils New 'Smart' Lab