Kimberly teacher accused of sending inappropriate Snapchats to former students, charged with child enticement

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kimberly teacher has been charged in a child enticement case in Winnebago County. Prosecutors say Brian S. Brown, 24, of Appleton sent inappropriate pictures and messages via Snapchat to three of his former students at Winneconne High School.

The criminal complaint alleges Brown added former students to his Snapchat, and the victims said the messages started out friendly, such as asking what they were doing over the summer.

But soon, they said, the messages started getting “weird.” One girl said she received the first of five pictures a few days after school ended last summer. All of them showed a shirtless man sitting in a chair with messages like “Come cuddle” and “You’re hot.”

Another victim said she received messages like “I would think about how hot you were while we were in class” and “I will pay you $40 to come over... Please.” Another said, “It’s not illegal unless people find out.”

A third victim said Brown requested photos of her chest. He asked to meet up, but she said she always replied with an excuse why she couldn’t.

Police learned about the messages at the end of September. When they questioned Brown, he admitted to sending the selfies and some of the messages. He called his conversations “flirtatious.” He said he knew his former students were under 18 years old but said they were willing participants in the conversations and claimed they initiated the flirting.

Brown is charged with these counts:

Child Enticement-Prostitution

Soliciting Intimate Representation from Minor

Expose Child to Harmful Material

Disorderly Conduct (misdemeanor)

At the bond hearing in Winnebago County court Thursday afternoon, it was noted that Brown Does not have any previous run-ins with law enforcement, and Brown’s defender argued Brown never met any of the victims following those exchanges.

”This was communications after he had left the Winneconnee school district. He was no longer in a position of authority or any type of position of oversight over these three alleged victims. This was all communication which appears to be limited, done via cell phone,” attorney Scott Ceman said.

The judge felt a $5,000 cash bond was necessary due to the severity of the allegations.

The child enticement charge carries up to 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine if convicted. The other two felonies each risk up to 3 1/2 years in prison.

Brown resigned from the Winneconne school district to take a job in Kimberly. The Winneconne Police Department said Brown was arrested after an investigation conducted by a Winneconne school resource officer.

We reported last week that the Kimberly Area School District said a high school teacher was placed on leave after school officials learned about allegations of “inappropriate conduct” with students from another district.

Fox Valley Metro police tell Action 2 News that so far there is no evidence of any victims in the Kimberly Area School District but anyone with information should contact Fox Valley Metro Police at (920) 788-7505.

