Judge refuses to delay trial after Waukesha parade suspect says he has COVID

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Darow during a hearing Friday scheduled Darrell Brooks...
Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Darow during a hearing Friday scheduled Darrell Brooks Jr.'s trial to begin Oct. 3 and run through Oct. 28.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The judge overseeing the trial against Darrell Brooks denied a request to adjourn after the man accused of driving his vehicle through the Waukesha Christmas parade told the court he’s on COVID-19 protocol.

Brooks has not yet tested positive, but while he waits for his results the case will move forward.

Brooks told the judge he was not given a rapid test and said he wouldn’t take one if she got one for him. A jail administrator testified Wednesday they offer rapid tests and one was offered to Brooks.

“Your Honor, I’m afraid I’m fully vaccinated and I’ve never had COVID. I don’t, I don’t know what I’m looking at here. I don’t, um, that was the last thing I was hoping I would be told today, Your Honor,” Brooks said.

Prosecutors accuse Brooks of trying to stall.

“I can advise the Court, as an officer of the court, that Mr. Brooks has been saying for the last several weeks in his recorded jail, calls to his mother and others, that he’s going to get this trial delayed,” Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper said.

Brooks is representing himself in the murder trial. Throughout the day, Brooks continued to object and was sent to another room to take part in the trial by video conference, where he used a sign to object.

