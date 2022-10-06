First Alert Weather: Cool, gusty and a few showers Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A line of scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms moving through portions of North-Central Wisconsin Thursday morning. Periods of moderate rainfall expected as the line of showers move through, but turning drier before noon. Times for scattered showers possible across the Northwoods through Friday.

Blustery north winds Thursday (WSAW)

Don’t let morning temperatures fool you--highs will be reached Thursday morning. Falling temperatures from the mid-50s down to the mid-40s by the afternoon. Skies will be cloudy but conditions will be blustery in wake of the front. Chilly north winds gusting into the region at 30-40 mph. Sustained winds around 20 mph. With cooler temperatures and blustery winds, outdoor conditions won’t feel great.

Temperatures to fall at or below freezing point Thursday night into Friday morning. Chance for some lingering precipitation to occur, which may fall as a form of snow. A winter mix is possible for a period of time as temperatures fall towards freezing-point. This will be highly dependant if we see precipitation occur in the region for this time period.

Friday will likely be the coolest day of the week with clouds, and perhaps some breaks of sun. No less, highs will not make it out of the 40s in a majority of the area. Next weekend will feature some sun on Saturday and Sunday. Still cooler than average for this time of the year with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.