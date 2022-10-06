News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Fall is the perfect time to join Scouts

It's Popcorn Time With the Boy Scouts!
By Erinn Taylor and Tony Langfellow
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Fun, adventure, and values are just a few things your child can learn by joining the scouts. And fall is an excellent time to join. Go to Samoset.org/Join

John Overland, Samoset Council Scout Executive and CEO joined Sunrise 7 on Thursday to share all of the exciting things happening in the Samoset Council.

The Samoset Council currently serves over 6,000 youth in north central Wisconsin, including those in Adams, Juneau, Wood, Portage, Marathon, Taylor, Lincoln, Langlade, Price, Oneida, Forest, Vilas and Clark.

“We pride ourselves on teaching skills for life for the scouts to be prepared as they move off into the world when they get out of high school or wherever they end the program,” said Overland.

Boys and girls can join anytime during the year. Kids ages 5-10, or grades kindergarten to fifth, can join Cub Scouts. And youth 11-17 can join Scouts BSA.

In Scouts BSA, scouts earn merit badges in topics ranging from first aid, camping, and even journalism.

“There are 135 different merit badges. Whether they be vocational or educational. And so they sign up with their youth leader to get with a counselor who’s an expert in that area,” said Overland.

There is a nominal cost to join Scouts, but there is help available for families that cannot afford it.

“So we have a special endowment that we don’t want to cost to be any type of burden or barrier for Scouts to join. So if there’s financial assistance that’s needed, we can always take care of that. You know, whether it be helping pay for a uniform or the registration fees, and there are handbooks that go with each of the programs. So all they need to do is fill out a simple form when they sign up, and we’ll take care of it,” said Overland.

The Scouts are also in the middle of their annual popcorn sale. About 70% of the total cost of the product goes back to scouting.

Ayden Hughson is busy selling popcorn for Pack 438. He talked about the fun he has with the scouts.

“We go to a different boy scout boot camps such as Akela’s World and Devil’s Lake. And also do many different in fun activities in the Bethany church,” explained Ayden.

Most likely, there’s a Scout in your neighborhood selling popcorn. If you need help in locating one, please reach out to the Samoset Council, BSA at (715) 355-1450.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Plan for 'Greenheck Turner Community Center.'
DC Everest moves forward with $35M athletic complex
Blossom of Lights
Wausau’s first-ever walking light show ‘Blossom Of Lights’ to begin Oct. 6
Westside Master Plan will move forward in the approval process.
Final Concept for ‘Westside Master Plan’ complete
An 18-year-old driver in Kansas says a board fell off a truck and went through her windshield.
Close call: Driver shaken up when board impales windshield

Latest News

- 7 Things You Need to Know 10-06-22
- 7 Things You Need to Know 10-06-22
Boy Scouts popcorn fundraiser
It's Popcorn Time With the Boy Scouts!
Wausau Packer Fans Headed Overseas for Game
Packers fan head to London for overseas game
Wausau Fire Department is selling Fighting for a Cure T-shirts to raise money for breast cancer...
Wausau Fire Department sells “Fighting for a Cure” T-shirts to combat breast cancer