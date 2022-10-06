Fall is the perfect time to join Scouts

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Fun, adventure, and values are just a few things your child can learn by joining the scouts. And fall is an excellent time to join. Go to Samoset.org/Join

John Overland, Samoset Council Scout Executive and CEO joined Sunrise 7 on Thursday to share all of the exciting things happening in the Samoset Council.

The Samoset Council currently serves over 6,000 youth in north central Wisconsin, including those in Adams, Juneau, Wood, Portage, Marathon, Taylor, Lincoln, Langlade, Price, Oneida, Forest, Vilas and Clark.

“We pride ourselves on teaching skills for life for the scouts to be prepared as they move off into the world when they get out of high school or wherever they end the program,” said Overland.

Boys and girls can join anytime during the year. Kids ages 5-10, or grades kindergarten to fifth, can join Cub Scouts. And youth 11-17 can join Scouts BSA.

In Scouts BSA, scouts earn merit badges in topics ranging from first aid, camping, and even journalism.

“There are 135 different merit badges. Whether they be vocational or educational. And so they sign up with their youth leader to get with a counselor who’s an expert in that area,” said Overland.

There is a nominal cost to join Scouts, but there is help available for families that cannot afford it.

“So we have a special endowment that we don’t want to cost to be any type of burden or barrier for Scouts to join. So if there’s financial assistance that’s needed, we can always take care of that. You know, whether it be helping pay for a uniform or the registration fees, and there are handbooks that go with each of the programs. So all they need to do is fill out a simple form when they sign up, and we’ll take care of it,” said Overland.

The Scouts are also in the middle of their annual popcorn sale. About 70% of the total cost of the product goes back to scouting.

Ayden Hughson is busy selling popcorn for Pack 438. He talked about the fun he has with the scouts.

“We go to a different boy scout boot camps such as Akela’s World and Devil’s Lake. And also do many different in fun activities in the Bethany church,” explained Ayden.

Most likely, there’s a Scout in your neighborhood selling popcorn. If you need help in locating one, please reach out to the Samoset Council, BSA at (715) 355-1450.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.