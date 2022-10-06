Central Wisconsin Indigenous Peoples’ Day Pow Wow to be held Oct. 8-9 in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 2022 Central Wisconsin Indigenous Peoples’ Day Pow Wow will be held Oct. 8-9 in Wausau.

The event is open to the public. It will be held at East Gate Hall in Marathon Park, located at 801 Garfield Avenue.

The Pow Wow will give people the chance to learn more about Native American culture. Several tribes will be represented including a tribe from Iowa. The weekend includes Native dance performances, songs, food trucks and vendors.

Wisconsin is home to 11 federally recognized American Indian nations and tribal communities. The first Pow-Wow in Marathon County was held in 2019.

