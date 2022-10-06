News and First Alert Weather App
Central Wisconsin Indigenous Peoples’ Day Pow Wow to be held Oct. 8-9 in Wausau

Central Wisconsin Indigenous Peoples' Day Pow Wow
Central Wisconsin Indigenous Peoples’ Day Pow Wow(NBC15)
By Erinn Taylor and Tony Langfellow
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 2022 Central Wisconsin Indigenous Peoples’ Day Pow Wow will be held Oct. 8-9 in Wausau.

The event is open to the public. It will be held at East Gate Hall in Marathon Park, located at 801 Garfield Avenue.

The Pow Wow will give people the chance to learn more about Native American culture. Several tribes will be represented including a tribe from Iowa. The weekend includes Native dance performances, songs, food trucks and vendors.

The Pow Wow is open to the public.

Wisconsin is home to 11 federally recognized American Indian nations and tribal communities. The first Pow-Wow in Marathon County was held in 2019.

