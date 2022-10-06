News and First Alert Weather App
CDC: More than 2.5 million youth reported e-cigarette use in 2022

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WSAW) - A study released Thursday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 2.55 million U.S. middle and high school students reported e-cigarette use within the last month from which the survey was taken.

The findings are based on data from the 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey.

The study assessed current use (on one or more of the past 30 days) of e-cigarettes; frequency; and use by device type, flavors, and usual brand.

“This study shows that our nation’s youth continue to be enticed and hooked by an expanding variety of e-cigarette brands delivering flavored nicotine,” said Deirdre Lawrence Kittner, Ph.D., M.P.H., director of CDC’s Office on Smoking and Health.

Among youth who currently used e-cigarettes, more than one in four used them daily.

Since 2014, e-cigarettes have been the most used tobacco product among U.S. youth.

