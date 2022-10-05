SPASH girls golf advances to state for first time since 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH girls golf is going to state for the first time since 2019 after placing second in the Hudson sectional.

SPASH shot a 368 in the competition, taking second place by one stroke. The Panthers were paced by reigning state champion Riley Pechinski, who shot a 72 to take first place in the sectional by six strokes.

Behind Pechinski was Ava Fredricksen, who shot a 90. Clare Viau had a score of 97, Skyler Millan added a 109, and Crystal Wisinski shot a 119.

SPASH will travel to the University Ridge in Madison, where they will compete in a two-day event on Oct. 10 and 11.

