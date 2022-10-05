News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Mother charged with murder after child was shot in back, police say

Police in Alabama say a 53-year-old mother has been arrested and charged with murder after her 13-year-old son was shot Monday night. (Source: WALA)
By WALA Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - A 53-year-old mother was arrested and charged with murder Tuesday after her 13-year-old son was shot Monday night, according to authorities.

Mobile Police said it was shortly before 11 p.m. Monday when officers responded to a home on Jones Lane regarding a reported shooting.

Responding officers said they discovered the teenager with a gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to an area hospital but later died.

During the investigation, WALA reports that the boy’s mother, Glenda Agee, was arrested and charged.

An officer said he couldn’t recall seeing a similar situation.

“It is unusual, and this is a first for me,” he said.

WALA reports Agee has been arrested numerous times since the 1990s and charged with offenses ranging from reckless endangerment to public intoxication to domestic violence to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Officers had reportedly been called to her address 34 times for reasons including 911 hang-ups, assault complaints and medical emergencies.

Neighbors said the 13-year-old was a good kid.

“I just hate this happened to the little boy; he was a good little boy,” a neighbor, who asked to remain unidentified, said. “He just got picked on all the time. He had a troubled life all the time.”

Authorities continue their investigation and have not released any further immediate information in the case.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in accident involving train in Clark County
Sweet Lola's to move from downtown location
Sweet Lola’s moving to new location on 6th Street in Wausau
Amber Alert canceled, suspect found
Amber Alert canceled: Kryssy King is found safe, suspect in custody
Jason Hoffman and his wife were sleeping in their bed when the plane crashed. They said it...
3 killed after small plane crashes into home
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst during the first half of an NCAA college football game against...
UW: Chryst out at Badger football coach, Jim Leonhard will take over

Latest News

Health experts say the best way to protect yourself from getting severely sick is to get...
It’s best to get COVID-19, flu vaccine early this fall, doctors say
7th Congressional Debate
7th Congressional Debate
Health experts say the best way to protect yourself from getting severely sick is to get...
How to make getting fall vaccinations easier
A man says he swam forever to help rescue his mother from her flooded Florida home.
‘I swam forever’: Son swims to rescue mother from flooded home after Hurricane Ian
Volunteers from the Arizona Red Cross are heading to Florida to provide relief to those...
Floridians endure slow wait for power knocked out by Ian