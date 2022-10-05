News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Minnesota AG sues Fleet Farm over gun sales to straw buyers

Fleet Farm logo
Fleet Farm logo(Fleet Farm website)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is suing Fleet Farm, alleging the retailer negligently sold firearms to two straw buyers, including one gun that was used in a shootout in a St. Paul bar that left one person dead and 14 bystanders injured.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, alleges that Fleet Farm ignored multiple red flags, including sales of multiple guns in single purchases. It alleges that Fleet Farm stores sold the two at least 37 firearms.

Company officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Ellison, a Democrat, is facing a stiff re-election challenge from Republican candidate Jim Schultz, who has made violent crime his top issue.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
1 killed in accident involving train in Clark County
22-year-old Trevor Blackburn is expected to be charged Thursday.
Chippewa County kidnapping suspect held on $1 million cash bond
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
Culver’s bringing back CurderBurger for short time in October
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating...
14 injured after van rear ends Manawa school bus in New London
Sprocket is up for adoption at the Taylor County Humane Society
Inflation hits Taylor County Humane Society two-fold
‘Forever chemicals’ in deer, fish challenge hunters, tourism
Harvest Fest to be held Oct. 8 in Wausau