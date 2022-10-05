News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Jury selected in Waukesha parade suspect’s trial

Brooks, who is accused in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, has chosen to represent himself in court.
By Juliana Tornabene and The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A jury has been selected in the trial of the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more during the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year.

According to reporting from WTMJ-TV, 10 men and six women were selected as jurors. All of the jurors are white. Twelve will decide the case; the other four will serve as alternates.

Prosecutors allege Darrell Brooks drove his vehicle into the Nov. 21 parade in downtown Waukesha despite police warnings to stop and officers opening fire on him. He faces 77 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment. Each homicide charge carries a mandatory life sentence.

He initially pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease, a move that could have resulted in him being sentenced to a mental institution rather than prison. But he withdrew that plea in September and last week persuaded Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow to let him represent himself.

On Monday, he managed to delay the start of his trial by becoming so disruptive the judge had to take multiple breaks before forcing him to watch the proceedings via video from another room.

Dorow previously said in court documents that she anticipated calling 340 prospective jurors.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in accident involving train in Clark County
Sweet Lola's to move from downtown location
Sweet Lola’s moving to new location on 6th Street in Wausau
Amber Alert canceled, suspect found
Amber Alert canceled: Kryssy King is found safe, suspect in custody
Jason Hoffman and his wife were sleeping in their bed when the plane crashed. They said it...
3 killed after small plane crashes into home
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst during the first half of an NCAA college football game against...
UW: Chryst out at Badger football coach, Jim Leonhard will take over

Latest News

Riley Pechinski walks up to the hole after an eagle on the first hole.
SPASH girls golf advances to state for first time since 2019
Dick Ausman (L) and Tom Tiffany (R)
7th Congressional candidates debate at Lakeland High School
7th Congressional Debate
7th Congressional Debate
Plan for 'Turner Greenheck Community Center.'
DC Everest moves forward with $35M athletic complex