Inflation hits Taylor County Humane Society two-fold

Sprocket is up for adoption at the Taylor County Humane Society
Sprocket is up for adoption at the Taylor County Humane Society
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Adoptions are down and surrenders are up at the Taylor County Humane Society.

Scott Schultz is the shelter manager in Medford. He said it’s been a rough year for humane societies.

He said cats and dogs are being abandoned at the shelter each day causing overcrowding and great stress on the animals. He estimates surrenders this year have doubled. Now, the issues that likely prompted the surrender-- skyrocketing costs for pet food and medical costs are falling on the shelter.

For financial relief, Schultz even started a GoFund Me to raise money for the shelter. Click here to make a donation.

He said they currently have about 40 animals that need homes. However, the shelter recently secured a grant from the Bissell Pet Foundation to offer discounted rates on adoptions now until Oct. 8. The foundation assists shelters for the annual ‘Empty the Shelters’ event.

Through Oct. 8, kittens are $40, adult cats are $25, and dogs are $50. The cost includes vaccinations, microchipping and spaying or neutering.

Those unable to adopt an animal, but still interested in helping can donate through GoFund Me or online on the humane society’s website.

To schedule an appointment to meet the animals call 715-748-6750. The humane society is located at 819 South Gibson Street in Medford.

