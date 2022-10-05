First Alert Weather: Blast of cold air Thursday & Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Big changes on the way in the forecast ahead. A powerful cold front Wednesday will bring periods of light precipitation through Friday, a blast of cold air and blustery winds. Mild and above average temperatures in store Wednesday prior to the front. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

A blast of cold air on the way for the end of the week. Blustery winds and possible freezing rain in some spots. (WSAW)

Chances for light and scattered rain increase Wednesday evening with the moving cold front. Scattered showers to linger into Thursday. A few isolated thunderstorms could develop overnight into Thursday. Any lingering showers Thursday should clear for the afternoon for much of the region. Some light rainfall may continue in portions of the Northwoods.

Light and scattered rain at times starting late afternoon or evening Wednesday as a cold front drops (WSAW)

Rain should clear for much of the area Thursday afternoon but a few lingering showers in Northern Wisconsin (WSAW)

With the moving cold front, high temperatures will be reached Thursday morning, in the mid-50s. Falling temperatures into the low to mid-40s throughout the day. This will be a near 25-degree temperature drop. Skies will be cloudy but conditions will be blustery in wake of the front. Chilly north winds gusting into the region at 30-40 mph. Sustained winds around 20 mph. With cooler temperatures and blustery winds, outdoor conditions won’t feel great.

Blustery north winds Thursday (WSAW)

Thursday will be blustery and cooler with afternoon temperatures in the 40s. (WSAW)

Temperatures to fall at or below freezing point Thursday night into Friday morning. Chance for some lingering precipitation to occur, which may fall as a form of snow. A winter mix is possible for a period of time as temperatures fall towards freezing-point. This will be highly dependant if we see precipitation occur in the region for this time period.

Temperatures falling at or below freezing point Friday morning (WSAW)

If rain lingers in the north into Friday morning, snow or freezing rain could fall (WSAW)

Friday will likely be the coolest day of the week with clouds, and perhaps some breaks of sun. No less, highs will not make it out of the 40s in a majority of the area. Next weekend will feature some sun on Saturday and Sunday. Still cooler than average for this time of the year with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.