News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Edgar volleyball claims Marawood-South outright title, Marathon picks up win

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar volleyball won the Marawood-South with a 3-0 win over Stratford, while Marathon clinches second in the conference with a 3-1 win over Auburndale.

Edgar was racing in the first set behind Leah Davis and Ashley Erickson. The pair combined for two kills in the eventual set victory before the Wildcats swept the Tigers.

Marathon dropped the first set to Auburndale, but quickly got back on the horse behind kills from Ava Kreueger and Ashley Phakitthong. Taylor Lepak added one in the third set as Marathon took the next three to win 3-1.

SPASH hosted #7 Chippewa Falls who looked all of the part. The Cardinals swept the Panthers, 3-0.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in accident involving train in Clark County
Sweet Lola's to move from downtown location
Sweet Lola’s moving to new location on 6th Street in Wausau
Amber Alert canceled, suspect found
Amber Alert canceled: Kryssy King is found safe, suspect in custody
Jason Hoffman and his wife were sleeping in their bed when the plane crashed. They said it...
3 killed after small plane crashes into home
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst during the first half of an NCAA college football game against...
UW: Chryst out at Badger football coach, Jim Leonhard will take over

Latest News

High School Sports
High School Sports
D1 Golf Sectional
D1 Golf Sectional
Riley Pechinski walks up to the hole after an eagle on the first hole.
SPASH girls golf advances to state for first time since 2019
The Bluejays look for their first state trip since 2016.
Hello, My Name Is: Savannah Epping, Jazelle Hartwig & Addison Lavicka