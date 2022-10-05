Edgar volleyball claims Marawood-South outright title, Marathon picks up win

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar volleyball won the Marawood-South with a 3-0 win over Stratford, while Marathon clinches second in the conference with a 3-1 win over Auburndale.

Edgar was racing in the first set behind Leah Davis and Ashley Erickson. The pair combined for two kills in the eventual set victory before the Wildcats swept the Tigers.

Marathon dropped the first set to Auburndale, but quickly got back on the horse behind kills from Ava Kreueger and Ashley Phakitthong. Taylor Lepak added one in the third set as Marathon took the next three to win 3-1.

SPASH hosted #7 Chippewa Falls who looked all of the part. The Cardinals swept the Panthers, 3-0.

