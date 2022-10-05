DC Everest moves forward with $35M athletic complex

SCHOFIELD Wis. (WSAW) - It’s a first-of-its-kind building for the Wausau Metro Area. DC Everest school board has voted to move forward with a $35 million athletic complex.

The superintendent said the ‘Turner Greenheck Community Center’ will be a place for the community to enjoy. The inside of the ‘Turner Greenheck Community Center’ will offer a 120X70 foot turf space, along with sports simulators, team rooms and more. A wedge will connect the building to the Greenheck Field House.

“We’re incredibly fortunate that we’ve had great community support,” said Dr. Casey Nye, DCE Superintendent.

The project is a little over $35 million in total. They already have over $33 million raised. It’s all community donations meaning no taxpayer money will be used for the project.

“I think that number is a testament to the trust that the larger community has in a project of this nature and what it does for the region,” said Dr. Nye.

They still need to raise about $2M for the project.

“We’ll actually put a shovel in the ground and start moving dirt this coming march and our current sophomores can look forward to, by their senior year that, that facility is open,” said Dr. Nye.

If all goes to plan, it will be ready by summer 2024.

“There isn’t a facility like this in the region, in the state. So, this an opportunity not just DC Everest directly, although it clearly benefits our kids and our families, but really for the broader community to draw people to our area and have something exciting to be a part of.”

Dr. Nye added it will offer an opportunity for retired folks and families to stay active in the cold months of the year.

“It is a community center for a reason. we know our community has always stepped up and supported projects like this so we’re really looking forward to donors, big and small, supporting this for our community,” said Dr. Nye.

They have about 3 years left to raise the rest of the money. They’ll officially kick off a community-facing event to raise money on Nov. 13th.

DC Everest has another project in the works right now. Construction is underway for a brand new administration building. The superintendent said the old building was no longer inhabitable.

“t’s so neat that we’ve been planning for a number of years. that’s digging construction right now. we hope to take occupancy in that next summer...August first,” said Dr. Nye.

Dr. Nye said the new building will be an updated space for staff to collaborate and work together, replacing the old admin building.

