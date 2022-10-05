News and First Alert Weather App
7th Congressional candidates debate at Lakeland High School

Dick Ausman (L) and Tom Tiffany (R)
Dick Ausman (L) and Tom Tiffany (R)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - The two candidates for Wisconsin’s Seventh Congressional District went head-to-head Tuesday in their first debate. Students from Lakeland high school in Minocqua hosted and conducted the discussion, giving the area’s younger generation a chance to express their concerns and interests.

Representative Tiffany talked about solving broad issues like the economic state of the country, and also warned against domestic and international security concerns. He said he hoped to appeal to the hard-working students who put on the debate.

“What we’re seeing right now is record inflation, record high energy prices, record illegal border crossings, and record crime across the country and across America, including here in Wisconsin, and that needs to change, and that’s what I’m here to talk about tonight,” Tiffany said prior to the debate.

Ausman expressed goals a little closer to home. He said he’s for gun control, but stopped short of calling for bans. He said the income cap on contributing social security should be abolished, and that people shouldn’t go bankrupt because of medical bills.

“I’m here to help. I believe health care is a right, and so does everyone I talk to. It should be Medicaid and Medicare for all. Fifty-eight percent of all American debt is medical debt,” Ausman said.

Ausman is a first-time candidate who said he was inspired to enter the race when he realized Tiffany was unopposed, because he disagrees with Tiffany’s record.

Tiffany said his strong ties with the community, including all three daughters and his wife graduating from Lakeland high make him the right representative.

Tiffany has represented the 7th congressional district since 2020.

The general election is Tuesday, November 8.

