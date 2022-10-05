News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

14 injured after van rear ends Manawa school bus in New London

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating...
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating a fatal plane crash on Kauai on Sunday.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Fourteen people were taken to hospitals with injuries after a crash involving a school bus and cargo van in New London.

At about 8:23 a.m., New London Police were called to a crash involving a Manawa School District school bus and a cargo van. It happened on County Highway S south of State Highway 54 in New London.

Police say the school bus was stopped at the railroad tracks when it was rear ended by the cargo van.

There were 36 passengers on the bus, including the driver. Thirteen students were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the cargo van was also taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in this accident,” reads a statement from police.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
1 killed in accident involving train in Clark County
22-year-old Trevor Blackburn is expected to be charged Thursday.
Chippewa County kidnapping suspect held on $1 million cash bond
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
Culver’s bringing back CurderBurger for short time in October
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

Sprocket is up for adoption at the Taylor County Humane Society
Inflation hits Taylor County Humane Society two-fold
‘Forever chemicals’ in deer, fish challenge hunters, tourism
Harvest Fest to be held Oct. 8 in Wausau
Sunrise 7
7 Things You Need to Know - Oct. 5, 2022