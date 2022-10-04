News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin DOJ teams up with FCC officials on robocall investigations

New FCC regulations may have led to a reduction in robocalls, which fell from 87.6 million in...
Robocall(Cronkite News)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State and federal officials are teaming up to collaborate on investigations to stop robocall scams.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice revealed a partnership Tuesday that it’s taking part in with the Federal Communications Center, which establishes a formal sharing and cooperation structure to investigate spoofing and scam calls.

Attorney General Josh Kaul noted that over forty other states are participating in the partnership with the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau to build cases and protect both consumers and businesses alike.

“We must cut down on the volume of annoying, unwanted robocalls that folks receive,” Kaul said. “This partnership between states and the FCC will advance our shared goals of protecting consumers and reducing illegal robocalls.”

The agency explained that state investigators and members of the FCC Enforcement Bureau will look for records, talk to witnesses, conduct interviews with targets and examine consumer complaints.

“My team’s commitment to protecting consumers fits hand-in-glove with state Attorneys General’s ongoing efforts to combat these scams,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said. We share a goal – to protect consumers – and, with agreements like this, we can also share the tools needed to achieve it.”

The FCC will also offer states resources to support investigations, the DOJ explained.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in accident involving train in Clark County
Sweet Lola's to move from downtown location
Sweet Lola’s moving to new location on 6th Street in Wausau
Amber Alert canceled, suspect found
Amber Alert canceled: Kryssy King is found safe, suspect in custody
Jason Hoffman and his wife were sleeping in their bed when the plane crashed. They said it...
3 killed after small plane crashes into home
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst during the first half of an NCAA college football game against...
UW: Chryst out at Badger football coach, Jim Leonhard will take over

Latest News

Patient Carole Linderman has her blood drawn for a liquid biopsy at Jefferson University...
Buddy Check 7: Researchers identify markers to detect breast cancer early through a simple blood test
Buddy Check 7
Simple blood test to detect breast cancer could replace invasive methods
Garland Nelson is escorted out of the courtroom after being sentenced to life in prison without...
Man convicted of killing Diemel brothers pleads guilty in federal fraud case
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
Culver’s bringing back CurderBurger for short time in October