News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute

A Washington Post report said agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s home in...
A Washington Post report said agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago last month found a document describing a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities.
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate.

The Trump team asked the court to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search.

A three-judge panel last month limited the special master’s review to the much larger tranche of non-classified documents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in accident involving train in Clark County
Sweet Lola's to move from downtown location
Sweet Lola’s moving to new location on 6th Street in Wausau
Amber Alert canceled, suspect found
Amber Alert canceled: Kryssy King is found safe, suspect in custody
Jason Hoffman and his wife were sleeping in their bed when the plane crashed. They said it...
3 killed after small plane crashes into home
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst during the first half of an NCAA college football game against...
UW: Chryst out at Badger football coach, Jim Leonhard will take over

Latest News

FILE - The company has filed a lawsuit following disputes over worker safety citations.
Amazon sues Washington’s labor agency over alleged hazards
Goodwill
Iconic Goodwill gets serious with online for thrifters
FILE - The president is marking 100 days since the Supreme Court overturned a national right to...
Biden marks 100 days since Dobbs ruling as Dems eye midterms
Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court gather for a new term. Justices are, from left, Amy Comey...
Supreme Court takes up key voting rights case from Alabama
The 12,000-square foot castle is on three lots surrounded by nearly an acre and a half of...
See inside a castle for sale in South Carolina