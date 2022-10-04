Trade show to begin Tuesday at Madison’s World Dairy Expo

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -If you’re in the dairy industry or have interest in checking out the latest innovations in agriculture, chances are you’re spending some time at the World Dairy Expo held at Alliant Energy Center this week.

The six-day event gives attendees a glimpse into the global dairy industry with 650 companies spanning 24 countries.

Tuesday through Friday there will be a Trade Show, Education Sessions and Virtual Farm Tours located with exhibitors located all throughout the grounds.

“The dairy industry is evolving and changing, there are so many opportunities for people who didn’t grow up in this industry to become a part of it,” Katie Schmitt, WDE communications manager said. “We’re an industry that’s embracing sustainability and change and innovation and if you want to be a part of that you can come here and meet companies who do that.”

Tuesday’s schedule begins with the International Jersey Show in the Coliseum at 7a.m. The Trade show kicks off at 9a.m. To see a full list of the day’s schedule, see here.

Schmitt says roughly 2,500 cows will be competing in the showring this year traveling from across the nation and Canada.

Being a part of the World Dairy Expo for many exhibitors and attendees has become tradition.

“I would not have the career that I have had without the dairy industry and the networking that has been afforded to me,” said Emily Yeiser Stepp, World Dairy Expo board member and long-time dairy cattle exhibitor. “Now being able to foster that as a professional...it’s kind of cool to reflect upon and have that realization that this is truly where the global dairy industry meets but it also where all of our friends and family get to meet once a year.”

Yeiser Stepp goes on to say the best part of the expo is being able to demonstrate how instrumental agriculture is to the consuming public.

“There’s less than 2% of this entire country that’s involved in agriculture but everybody eats so at that level you are involved in agriculture and to have the appreciation of where your food comes from and having trust and faith that your milk and dairy products come from a good place,” said Yeiser Stepp.

Admission is $15 or a week long pass is $40. Grab your tickets here.

Trade Show begins at Madison's World Dairy Expo

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.